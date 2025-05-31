We're now less than a week out from the Switch 2 and it seems Nintendo has updated the estimated file size for Mario Kart World.

According to official online listings in the US and Japan, this new open-world entry has been reduced from 23.4GB to 21.9GB. Although the Switch 2 comes loaded with 256GB of internal storage, it's nice to see Nintendo doing its best to keep file sizes down.

It seems Mario Kart World might not be the only file size update. The Nintendo Classics GameCube app listing on the US store has jumped from 3.5GB to 5.1GB in size. Along with this, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour has been reduced from 2GB to 1.6GB and the Kirby and the Forgotten Land upgrade pack is now listed as 11GB.

As previously revealed, a lot of third-party games on Switch 2 seemingly require a lot more storage. The file sizes for games like Hitman and Street Fighter 6 have also been reduced. Keep in mind, file sizes are subject to change ahead of release and over time with updates.