After yesterday's reveal that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be coming our way on 16th October, My Nintendo Store has lifted the lid on the pre-order bonus goodies we can expect to find when purchasing a copy through the UK website.

A new site update has revealed that My Nintendo pre-orders for the physical and digital editions will open on 11th June, both of which will come with a 'Partner Pokémon Figurine' bonus (while stocks last). It's a sweet little standee, featuring the game's three Starters — Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile — and a neat bonus considering the £49.99/£59.99 price on Switch 1/Switch 2.

Switch eShop digital pre-orders will open on 5th June (not like there's anything else happening on that day), and you can now 'Register your interest' on the My Nintendo Store website to receive an email notification the second it all goes live.

Of course, the figurine isn't the only bit of merch MNS UK will have on offer for Legends: Z-A. Nintendo has confirmed that bundles will also be available with a whole bunch of goodies, including a Mega Evolution cap, Mega Charizard figurines, pins, mugs and an umbrella. We don't have any information on when these will be going live just yet, but you know we'll be keeping an eye out.

You can get a look at the full merch roster below:

We expect to hear even more Legends: Z-A news in July, after TPC announced that a new Presents showcase will be heading our way on the 22nd.