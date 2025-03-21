Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Anyone familiar with the Mario Kart series will tell you that the tracks are the true stars of the show. Sure, gimmicks like two riders in one kart, anti-gravity support, and gliders are all well and good, but they mean little if the tracks themselves aren't particularly fun. Thankfully, Nintendo pretty much has this area wrapped up in a neat little bow.

One fan who seemingly knows this all too well is Joseph Herscher, who via his YouTube channel Joseph's Machines has created an automated real-life Mario Kart track on which to race various Lego sets. It's really quite astonishing.

Now, Joseph is no stranger to building automated machines – heck, his whole channel is focused on this very subject – but we can't help but marvel at the ingenuity on display in his latest creation. One of our favourite moments is when Yoshi gets squished by a giant box, his flat remains staining the ground for all to see.

It's remarkable, and well worth watching if you're after some inspiration for your own Lego Mario Kart sets.

Nintendo and Lego also recently revealed a larger 18+ Mario Kart set that's scheduled to launch on 15th May 2025. It'll cost £149.99, but if you're after something special to display on your shelves at home, you might want to check it out.