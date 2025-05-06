With the Switch 2 just around the corner, some companies are already considering certain re-releases and updates to their existing eShop titles. It seems FDG Entertainment, the publisher behind Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom on the Switch, is another one.

In a post on social media yesterday, it put the call out to "Switch 2 players" asking if they would like to see an update to the 2018 2D platformer supporting 120fps. In the game's current state on Switch, it already runs at a "smooth 60fps", but this could be doubled!

FDG Entertainment: "Wondering if there'll be enough #NintendoSwitch2 players who'd want a #MonsterBoyGame Update with 120fps. It does already run at smooth 60fps though. Send us your input via like/comments please"

As mentioned, it's taking comments and input on board and encourages fans to pass on their thoughts. It's also worth noting how the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game have already received a free 120fps update.

When Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom originally made its debut on the Switch, we gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars at the time - calling it a "tremendous accomplishment" for not only being a gorgeous game with a fantastic soundtrack but also making its spiritual predecessors proud.

"As long as you can appreciate that it’s still very much an old-school game at heart and you’re going to get some 8-bit era platforming trickiness as a result, you’re going to thoroughly enjoy playing through this adventure for the 12-15 hours it’ll take you to beat it. It may not be Wonder Boy by name, but it’s definitely wonderful by nature."

This game is also currently on sale in select regions, with up to 75% off its regular price. Additionally, Nintendo's store listing has the current file size for the game listed as 5.7GB for both the Switch and Switch 2.

Another developer contemplating a 120fps bump is Shin'en Multimedia - the team behind Fast Fusion. When we spoke to it recently, it mentioned how 120fps wouldn't be supported in the futuristic racer at launch, but could potentially be added as a patch "later" down the line.