We've been overloaded with all sorts of information about the Switch 2 and one thing many fans might not even know is that 12 original Switch games will be getting free Switch 2 upgrades.

We highlighted this when it was initially announced and now our video team has issued a reminder while also chiming in with their own thoughts about what exactly the upgrades could be for each game.

Here are the confirmed free upgrades alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far:

As Nintendo has also mentioned, apart from the free upgrades, it will also be offering paid upgrades for select existing titles like Breath of the Wild - adding performance and resolution updates as well as additional features.

Here's the official description: