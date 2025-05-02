We've been overloaded with all sorts of information about the Switch 2 and one thing many fans might not even know is that 12 original Switch games will be getting free Switch 2 upgrades.
We highlighted this when it was initially announced and now our video team has issued a reminder while also chiming in with their own thoughts about what exactly the upgrades could be for each game.
Here are the confirmed free upgrades alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far:
- ARMS
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Game Builder Garage
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
As Nintendo has also mentioned, apart from the free upgrades, it will also be offering paid upgrades for select existing titles like Breath of the Wild - adding performance and resolution updates as well as additional features.
Here's the official description:
"Free updates to improve playability on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system will be released for select Nintendo Switch games. By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet, you can download free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game."