Following concerns that the upcoming Borderlands 4 would match Mario Kart World's $80 price tag, Gearbox Software founder Randy Pitchford has provided a pretty tone deaf response on social media when a fan addressed the topic directly.

As covered by IGN, Pitchford stated that "if you're a real fan, you'll find a way" when addressing the potential $80 price for Borderlands 4. He notes that he was able to do the same for Starflight on the Sega Genesis back in 1991.

Pitchford's comment went down about as well as you'd expect. One user replied with "No way you actually said this s***....", while another said "As someone who's been a big supporter of this franchise, this is a slap in the face".

A) Not my call. B) If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen. My local game store had Starflight for Sega Genesis for $80 in 1991 when I was just out of high school working minimum wage at an ice cream parlor in Pismo Beach and I found a way to make it happen. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 14, 2025

It's important to note that the price for Borderlands 4 hasn't been finalised at the time of writing, but Take-Two's boss Strauss Zelnick has not ruled it out, stating that people would be “willing to pay for the very best".

There's currently no release date for Borderlands 4 on the Switch 2, but the game is scheduled to launch on other platforms later this year on 12th September 2025 after the launch date was moved forward.

Pitchford also appeared in a recent Creator's Voice video for the Switch 2, praising the Switch 2 and calling it "very powerful".