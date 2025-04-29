One of the most frustrating aspects of the Nintendo Switch was when third-party publishers would give a release date for games, and then say something along the lines of "and coming soon on Switch!"... Yeah, cool, very specific, thank you.

We can't say for sure whether that's happening again, but Gearbox Software's Randy Pitchford has released a video confirming that the launch date of Borderlands 4 has been moved forward, with the game now releasing on 12th September 2025. What's not clear, however, is whether this also applies to the Switch 2 version.

If you remember, the game's announcement for Switch 2 during the recent Nintendo Direct didn't mention the release date, which at the time was set for 23rd September for other platforms. Instead, Pitchford stated that the game will "launch in 2025".

Announcement about the Borderlands 4 launch date - Please watch until the end: pic.twitter.com/cF85jG1p09 April 29, 2025

So if Pitchford's above statement does indeed apply to the Switch 2 version, then great, we're very happy! If not, and the game's Nintendo release is still kind of up in the air, then we'd like a bit more clarification as to what's going on (and we've reached out directly to see if we can get some information).

As to why the game's release date has been changed, Pitchford claimed that development is progressing so well that Gearbox felt the need to bring it forward. We all know what's going on, though... Publisher 2K not only handles Borderlands 4, but also a little game called Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to launch in 2025. We're no conspiracy theorists, but we can't imagine 2K wanting Borderlands 4 to launch anywhere near the next major GTA.