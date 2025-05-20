Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

The latest entry in Nintendo's 'Creator's Voice' Switch 2 series is here, and this week we're taking a deep dive into Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Koei Tecmo's Ryota Matsushita and Yosuke Hayashi shine the light on the studio's upcoming fighter, promising that the game will not only "depict the battles of the Imprisoning War via a Warriors game," but also show "life in the kingdom of Hyrule after Princess Zelda is sent back in time".

There's some new gameplay footage scattered throughout the Creator's Voice, including a super smooth look at Rauru taking on a horde of foes at a frame rate that appears much higher than the Switch 1 entries.

Naturally, the focus of the video is on Switch 2 and what the new console brings to the game. "Nintendo Switch 2 has made it possible to include lots of enemies in our Warriors games," Matsushita says, noting that the improved specs "helped a ton" in bringing the realism of the battlefield to life.

"It was also important that you could play with higher frame rates than the Nintendo Switch system," Hayashi added, "We were able to achieve that with this game".

Age of Imprisonment is still yet to be given a secure release date on Switch 2, currently billed for a launch at some point this Winter.