One of the many games Nintendo highlighted during the Switch 2 Direct last week was the new Zelda title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. This is another Koei Tecmo Musou game where you'll take control of multiple characters and unleash all sorts of attacks on seemingly endless hordes of enemies.

Although there hasn't been much publicity about this game since then, this new entry has actually led to quite a lot of discussion and speculation within the Zelda community, as it's been officially described by Nintendo's press release as being a "canonical tale".

The game features epic battles against hordes of enemies as it tells the untold story from Hyrule's distant past of the Imprisoning War that ultimately led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans of the Legend of Zelda series and players of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can experience the thrill of battle and this canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other familiar characters. Fight for Hyrule’s future when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.





(Source: Nintendo Press Kit) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is confirmed to be canon!! Take notes, lore experts. pic.twitter.com/hWqZukPtOQ April 2, 2025

As explained in a story on Zelda Universe, Age of Calamity admittedly took a lot of "creative liberties" and has been considered to be part of an alternative timeline and non-canon by some. Other Zelda enthusiasts on social media and elsewhere online are also warning this may not necessarily guarantee anything in terms of lore and timeline updates.

Admittedly, there are a lot of theories flying about right now and it's still early days, so expect to hear more about all of this in the future. We've also shared one of our theories about this new Hyrule Warriors game: