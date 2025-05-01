It's been announced in the latest issue of Famitsu Magazine that PlatinumGames designer Takahisa Taura is parting ways with the developer in order to start work on his own company, Eel Game Studio.
As revealed in a post by Genki, and spotted by the folks over at VGC, Taura stated on a few social media sites that he hasn't got anything he wishes to share with regards to his new venture just yet, but really it's the fact of another big name leaving Platinum that's the real concern for fans of the studio.
Taura's work will be well known to any avid fan of very good action games, with the incredible Astral Chain, which we raved about in our 9/10 review, a particular highlight. Indeed, taking the director's chair on one of the most unique action games of its generation certainly marks his new venture out as something to watch with very eager eyes indeed.
Not to mention that he's also led the design of what must be one of the most influential games — in terms of its incredible style — of the past decade or thereabouts, in the form of Nier Automata. Ah, Mr Taura, with this resume you are really spoiling us.
Hideki Kamiya parted ways with PG in 2023, after two whole decades with the group, in order to move on to work with Capcom on an Okami follow-up via his new Clovers company. Kamiya, speaking to Japanese outlet Game*Spark earlier this year, opened up a little on this move, saying that the Platinum had been:
"gradually shifting towards a modern model of game development that doesn’t place importance on the creators’ individuality...even if it meant the end of my career as a creator...I couldn’t allow myself to kill my soul in order to work in an environment that I didn’t agree with”.
Kamiya also confirmed multiple other high-level staffers had quit PlatinumGames in a video posted to his YouTube channel in February of this year.
Right at the end of this video, Kamiya has a "bonus" section where Abebe Tinari (director of Bayonetta Origins), Yusuke Miyata (Bayonetta 3's director), Kenji Saito (lead director on Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance), and Masaki Yamanaka (Anarchy Reigns and Resident Evil character designer) are confirmed to have left. This, of course, followed on from other departures in 2024, which saw several veterans leave their positions.
It's certainly been a topsy-turvy time for PlatinumGames of late, then, that's for sure, so we're keeping all of our fingers and toes crossed that their new venture, Ninja Gaiden 4(!) lives up to the company's incredible past form.
I fear for Astral unChained, possible sequel to the original game.
I fear for all Platinum games after the loss of so much talent
@Cathalm Likewise, loved Astral Chain. At least Nintendo own the rights so they could have Clover/Eel develop it potentially rather than Platinum - here's hoping we see a sequel
What is happening over there? P* was one of my favorite developers the past 15 years and now so much talent is leaving... Such a shame...
@ozwally yes that is a relief tbh
Oh I'm just sooooooooooo happy that this studio is developing Ninja Gaiden 4 🙄
Noooo !
No more Nier sob
This pain feels like losing Rare all over again … Platinum is done tbh … goodbye to one of my favorite studio 😩
Also mark another kill for Tencent’s stench
Guess with all these departures, it’s the end of Bayonetta and Astral Chain. Assume that’s why Nintendo have signed that deal to publish From Software’s The Duskbloods.
Sad news indeed...
Platinum have made some of my favourite games ever. There is so much innovation and surprise in games like Bayonetta and W101. But it's pretty obvious these games don't sell enough and they're doing a lot of grunt work for other companies far less interesting games. Sad for the people who want to innovate in gaming.
@MrGawain i think thats the bottom line. a studio full of talented staff and lower tier staff needs to pull in a heck of a lot of income.
Yeah, can't help but wonder what's happening at PlatinumGames and even more so since they still got to work on Ninja Gaiden 4 despite all this (fingers crossed for that indeed) - anyway, wish Taura-san the best in whatever he does next!
A pity to see Platinum lose so much talent over the last few years. Really had hoped for an Astral Chain sequel for the new Switch would come via Platinum.
But who knows what lies in future, I live in hope as Nintendo do still own the IP (as far as I'm aware)
@JohnnyMind yeah they've been like the development studio for action games since Bayonetta and Madworld back on the 360 and Wii... Not all of their games have been financial hits like Vanquish, W101 and Babylon's Fall... But like they've have a track record of excellence... Hopefully it is not a complete collapse, but it would suck to see more games like Babylon's Fall than Nier Automata in the future.
Wow, Platinum Games sure has been hollowed out. I hope they can recover from these blows the past year and a half. But I fear this does not bode well for the studio.
On the other hand, we have new work to look forward to from Eel Game Studio, I guess.
house of cards
@Wexter As Tinari-san mentioned when he left PlatinumGames ""[t]here are many talented Artists, Designers, Programmers, and Musicians still at PlatinumGames" (https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2025/01/bayonetta-veteran-confirms-platinumgames-departure) so hopefully the company will be fine despite all this - wish it for the sake of those still there first and foremost, but of course for the sake of the games they're making like Ninja Gaiden 4, too!
Well that sucks.
@Keyblade-Dan
What you’re telling me you aren’t excited to play a game by a studio that’s had most of its key talent gutted working on a series that’s very far removed from their style of character action that’s focusing on some generic create a character looking protagonist instead of Ryu 🙃
Too early to say that it’s over for Platinum but it’s becoming less and less like the Platinum we know. I hope they can backtrack on whatever’s been going wrong and still continue as a solid dev
Hopefully Nintendo give the IP to someone else for a sequel.
@SalvorHardin Stop you're making it worse 😅😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
I loved Astral Chain and would absolutely be up for a sequel. But I was hoping Switch 2 would get its own Astral Chain from Platinum. A one off original.
That said, neither option looks too promising with this news.
Man, the company we all liked is slowly changing. Will be interesting to see how Ninja Gaiden 4 turns out.
More proof that Platinum sadly is a sinking ship.
I think their massive flop "Babylon's Fall" hit them hard.
Full priced game and were still designed as a free live service game.
It's not only their fault as Square Enix were the publisher.
Square thought it would be a live service mega success only because it had the "Platinum Games" logo.
People didn't care. A bad game is a bad game.
Babylon's Fall single player required online servers to work. The server were shut down after 1 year, making single player useless.
@Alcea NieR is a Squeenix IP. Platinum only developed Automata.
@JohnnyMind I'm hoping for the best too. Love the work over at P* and would be extremely disappointed if we never get Astral Chain 2, Bayonetta 4 and find out their not working on the Nier Automata follow-up. Hopefully for the sake of the games they still have the juice.
