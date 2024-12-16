In 2023, PlatinumGames made the surprise announcement that its co-founder and vice president, Hideki Kamiya, had left the company. One year on, it looks like several other veterans may be following suit.

As spotted on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit forum by user Joseki100 (off the back of an initial post by PlatinumGamesFanboy), four key players in PlatinumGames development have recently updated their social media bios to remove all mention of the company.

Metal Gear Rising's Kenji Saito, Astral Chain and NieR: Automata's Takahisa Taura, The Wonderful 101's Masaki Yamanaka and Bayonetta Origins director Abebe Tinari have each removed any reference to PlatinumGames from their accounts, with Tinari announcing on BlueSky that he has left Japan and is moving to Helsinki.

The updated bios in themselves are hardly confirmation that all of the above have officially left the company, though it certainly seems that way. The Bayonetta Origins director provided some clarification on his departure, stating that he only plays "a small part" in the "talk about directors departing PlatinumGames" as he wished the company the best for the future.

I have seen some talk about directors departing PlatinumGames (in which I play a small part.) Games are not made by a single person. There are many talented Artists, Designers, Programmers, and Musicians still at PG. I suggest you do not count them out yet. I can’t wait to see what they do next! — Abebe Tinari (@tinari.bsky.social) 2024-12-15T09:01:09.762Z

With talent like that, we'd have to imagine that all of the aforementioned creatives have other postings lined up (maybe with Hideki Kamiya at Clovers, hmm?), but it'll certainly land a blow to PlatinumGames.

We'll have to wait and see what's next for the company, but we'd imagine that some talent scouting will be pretty high on the list.