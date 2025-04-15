This week's update for the Nintendo Music mobile app adds the original Legend of Zelda soundtrack from the NES era.

The update includes a total of 12 tracks with a runtime of nine minutes in total. You can listen to the iconic title theme, the overworld theme, and more. Here's the full list of tracks on offer in this latest update:

The Legend of Zelda (NES)

Title Theme Overworld Theme Puzzle Solved Important Item Acquired Underworld Theme Got a Triforce Fragment Recorder Melody Game Over Death Mountain Theme Ganon is Defeated Zelda is Saved Ending Theme

In addition to this, Nintendo has also added the Famicom Disk System soundtrack. This includes a total of 12 tracks with a runtime of 10 minutes:

The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System)

Title Theme (Famicom Disk System) Overworld Theme (Famicom Disk System) Puzzle Solved (Famicom Disk System) Important Item Acquired (Famicom Disk System) Underworld Theme (Famicom Disk System) Got a Triforce Fragment (Famicom Disk System) Recorder Melody (Famicom Disk System) Game Over (Famicom Disk System) Death Mountain Theme (Famicom Disk System) Ganon is Defeated (Famicom Disk System) Zelda is Saved (Famicom Disk System) Ending Theme (Famicom Disk System)

This follows on from the addition of the Luigi's Mansion soundtrack last week, which added a whopping 73 tracks. You can see the full list of Nintendo Music offerings in our guide here on Nintendo Life.