The legendary Val Kilmer, who lit up the screen in so many amazing movies such as Heat, Tombstone, True Romance, Top Gun and Batman Forever, has died at the age of just 65.
The star, who recently recovered from throat cancer, succumbed to the effects of pneumonia on Tuesday night in LA according to his daughter, Mercedes.
Of course, Mr Kilmer had famously always been an eccentric and elusive character, a chameleon of sorts on and off-screen, and so it's very hard to know what his hobbies and interests were, and if he had any inclination towards playing video games, well... we'll likely never know.
However, Val did actually act in one title on Nintendo systems during his illustrious career in the form of Spider-Man: Edge of Time, which was released on DS, 3DS and Wii (in slightly altered versions) back in 2011.
You can jump into your very own time machine and check out our review of that game here if you fancy, too, which we concluded didn't keep up the momentum of Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.
Now, full disclosure: as the kids say, we had to look up who Val played, and we're not sure we remember the role at all (to be fair, it was a very long time ago), but judging by the video above, which dropped in the run-up to the game's release, the man was certainly getting involved as Walker Sloan, and taking the time to consider his role, whilst enjoying the process.
There goes our huckleberry. Sleep well, Mr Kilmer.
I've barely seen/heard his performances myself but still, sad to hear - condolences to his family and friends!
Alfred': "Can I persuade you to take some Sandwiches, Sir?"
Batman: "I'll get drive Thru".
Still the best / worst Batman line in history.
RIP Val Kilmer.
"Harvey! I'm Batman!"
@Anakin I dunno, this is why Superman works alone with Clooney on the next movie might have been worse.
But also I have a super soft spot for Batman Forever. I'll take the U2 song and potatoface Robin and Val Kilmer's Bruce over most of the other movies. It was the right mix of cheese and serious for what I like in Batman. Definitely didn't know Kilmer for that video game role but his film work vibes with me, especially his Jim Morrison. Glad he got to reprise Iceman before kicking the bucket.
Tombstone is easily in my top 5 of all time. I watch it every year on my birthday with an Indian takeaway #cowboysandindian
Loved this guy. Rest in peace Val Kilmer.
My favorite Val Kilmer role has always been and always shall be Madmartigan from Willow.
"Come on, Airk, gimme a sword, I'll win this war for you!"
"Mumbo, Jumbo, I am hungry, go get us something to eat! barks at Ruul and Franjean like a dog
"Now hold on peck-"
"It's Willow!"
"I mean Willow! You've done the right thing. Go home to your family and bring your crop in."
Most memorable film for me was Willow, but fantasy films were my favourite genre as a child in the 80s. Would have seen the film for the first time in the long gone VHS rental era. I'd heard he'd not been well, sad news.
He was outstanding in The Doors movie. He looked and sounded so much like Jim Morrison.
Amazing actor in many great movies like Heat, Top Gun and Willow. But for me his finest role was Doc Holiday in Tombstone- absolutely brilliant performance!
RIP legend, rest well
"Top Gun" ... when he snapped his teeth at Tom Cruise ... best line of dialogue EVER !!!
@OorWullie yes definitely I can’t think of anyone who could’ve been more convincing of playing Jim Morrison. Brilliant performance.
Personally I have a fond memory of him in top gun which I watched loads growing up.
RIP Val.
Top Secret! is my favourite film with him in the starring role. Great comedy, when you're in need of a laugh.
Willow is one of the few 80s fantasy films that I haven't seen yet, will add it to the watch list.
Val was such an idol for those who came of age in the 80s and 90s - he absolutely embodied everything cool about Jim Morrison in the Doors movie, and the NL peeps here are reminding me now of all the other fantastic roles he played.
I was sad to hear he was suffering from cancer, sadder still to hear he’s left us now.
RIP Val Kilmer 💔
I grew up with Batman Forever but I've recently seen a ton of his movies, I enjoyed The Saint and Top Gun, and I guess Willow, too.
Top Secret is definitely worth watching at least once in your life.
He was a great actor and probably was the perfect fit for Batman. My personal favorite of his was Spartan.
Unfortunately, his apparent difficult personality lead to fewer roles for him than he should have had.
He was our Huckleberry. 😞
Sad news. He was a good actor and underrated in my opinion. Condolences to his family and friends
This is sad news indeed. I liked him in Top Gun, Batman Forever and also as the voice of KITT in the 2008 reboot of Knight Rider.
RIP. One of my favourite of his roles was Madmartigan in Willow.
"I love you Sorsha? I don't love her, she kicked me in the face!!"
Rest in peace Val Kilmer.
Condolences to his family and friends.
Willow was my first introduction to him as a kid. Man i loved that movie.
Rest in peace, Mr. Kilmer. It’s a shame that you often don’t hear about someone until they’re gone.
I know Kilmer, of course, but boy howdy is this article trying to stretch his death into relevance for Nintendo.
He voiced literally who in what?
Dang one of the all time greats! 😔
Loved him in Willow and Top Gun. I'll always remember him calling Willow peck. Oh I'm sorry, Peck! Peck, Peck Peck Peck! 😂
Then willow threatens him with the magic acorn and he goes, No Don't, Don't! There's a Peck here with an Acorn pointing it at meeeee!
This sucks he was awesome. 😢
