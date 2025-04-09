Last week's Switch 2 blowout was always going to cool Switch 1's software sales a little as all eyes get fixed firmly on what's next. Well, that's exactly what we're seeing in this week's UK charts.
As ever, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the running by holding firm at sixth, and Minecraft continues to perform well — thanks, in no small part, to the movie's box office success, we imagine. You have to scroll a looong old way to catch wind of Nintendo's latest, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, this week, which has continued its downward spiral and now finds itself in 34th place. Yikes.
It's not the most Switch-packed chart, but just imagine how it'll look in a couple of months when Mario Kart World arrives and assumes a decade-long spot in the top 10.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
1
|1
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
3
|2
|Astro Bot
15
|3
|Monster Hunter Wilds
2
|4
|Atomfall
8
5
|Minecraft
7
|6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5
|7
|Split Fiction
4
|8
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 42%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 9%
9
|9
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
12
|10
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
20
|11
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
11
|12
|WWE 2K25
|
14
|13
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 54%, PS5 18%, PS4 12%, Xbox One 8%
21
|14
|Grand Theft Auto V
18
|15
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
19
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
6
|17
|The First Berserker: Khazan
|
-
|18
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|PS5 53%, Switch 35%, PS4 12%
-
|19
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
10
|20
|Hello Kitty Island Adventure
25
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
27
|22
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
32
|23
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 98%, PS5 2%
-
|24
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|25
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
28
|26
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 69%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 4%
37
|27
|Pokémon Violet
|
26
|28
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 67%, Switch 33%
-
|29
|Pokémon Scarlet
33
|30
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 44%, PS5 36%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 6%
34
|31
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|32
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 88%, PS5 12%
35
|33
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 61%, Switch 30%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3%
|
13
|34
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
-
|35
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
30
|36
|Super Mario Odyssey
-
|37
Final Fantasy XVI
31
|38
|Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 49%, PS5 47%, Xbox Series 4%
-
|39
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-
|40
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.