Last week's Switch 2 blowout was always going to cool Switch 1's software sales a little as all eyes get fixed firmly on what's next. Well, that's exactly what we're seeing in this week's UK charts.

As ever, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the running by holding firm at sixth, and Minecraft continues to perform well — thanks, in no small part, to the movie's box office success, we imagine. You have to scroll a looong old way to catch wind of Nintendo's latest, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, this week, which has continued its downward spiral and now finds itself in 34th place. Yikes.

It's not the most Switch-packed chart, but just imagine how it'll look in a couple of months when Mario Kart World arrives and assumes a decade-long spot in the top 10.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows 3 2 Astro Bot 15 3 Monster Hunter Wilds 2 4 Atomfall

8 5 Minecraft

7 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



5 7

Split Fiction

4 8

EA Sports FC 25

PS5 42%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 9% 9 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

12 10

Super Mario Party Jamboree

20 11

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



11 12

WWE 2K25



14 13

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 54%, PS5 18%, PS4 12%, Xbox One 8% 21 14

Grand Theft Auto V



18 15

Nintendo Switch Sports

19 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



6 17

The First Berserker: Khazan



- 18

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 53%, Switch 35%, PS4 12% - 19

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



10 20

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

25 21

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



27 22

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD



32 23

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2% - 24

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



- 25

Dark Souls Trilogy

28 26

Sonic Superstars Switch 69%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 4% 37 27

Pokémon Violet



26 28

Red Dead Redemption

PS4 67%, Switch 33% - 29

Pokémon Scarlet

33 30

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Switch 44%, PS5 36%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 6% 34 31

Marvel's Spider-Man 2



- 32

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 88%, PS5 12% 35 33

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 61%, Switch 30%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3% 13 34

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

- 35

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

30 36

Super Mario Odyssey



- 37

Final Fantasy XVI

31 38

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Switch 49%, PS5 47%, Xbox Series 4% - 39

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- 40

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom





[Compiled by GfK]

