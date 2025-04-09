Mario Switch 2
Image: Nintendo Life

Last week's Switch 2 blowout was always going to cool Switch 1's software sales a little as all eyes get fixed firmly on what's next. Well, that's exactly what we're seeing in this week's UK charts.

As ever, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps Nintendo in the running by holding firm at sixth, and Minecraft continues to perform well — thanks, in no small part, to the movie's box office success, we imagine. You have to scroll a looong old way to catch wind of Nintendo's latest, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, this week, which has continued its downward spiral and now finds itself in 34th place. Yikes.

It's not the most Switch-packed chart, but just imagine how it'll look in a couple of months when Mario Kart World arrives and assumes a decade-long spot in the top 10.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows

3

 2 Astro Bot

15

 3 Monster Hunter Wilds

2

 4 Atomfall

8

5

 Minecraft

7

 6
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

 7
 Split Fiction

4

 8
 EA Sports FC 25
 PS5 42%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 9%

9

 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

12

 10
 Super Mario Party Jamboree

20

 11
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

11

 12
 WWE 2K25

14

 13
 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 54%, PS5 18%, PS4 12%, Xbox One 8%

21

 14
 Grand Theft Auto V

18

 15

Nintendo Switch Sports

19

 16
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6

 17
 The First Berserker: Khazan

-

 18
 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 53%, Switch 35%, PS4 12%

-

 19
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

10

 20
 Hello Kitty Island Adventure

25

 21
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

27

 22
 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

32

 23
 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2%

-

 24
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 25
 Dark Souls Trilogy

28

 26
 Sonic Superstars Switch 69%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 4%

37

 27
 Pokémon Violet

26

 28
 Red Dead Redemption
 PS4 67%, Switch 33%

-

 29
 Pokémon Scarlet

33

 30
 Sonic X Shadow Generations
 Switch 44%, PS5 36%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 6%

34

 31
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 32
 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 88%, PS5 12%

35

 33

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 PS5 61%, Switch 30%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3%

13

 34
 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

-

 35
 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

30

 36
 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 37

Final Fantasy XVI

31

 38
 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
 Switch 49%, PS5 47%, Xbox Series 4%

-

 39
 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 40
 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.