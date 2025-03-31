Well, that was somewhat short-lived. After briefly witnessing a new Nintendo release on the podium, the Big N's latest has seen quite the fall in its second week.

Yes, last week's silver medal wasn't enough to keep Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition in the race this time, with the latest RPG dropping all the way down to 13th. Assassin's Creed Shadows continues to kill off the rest of the competition from the top spot, and Fireshine's British apocalyptic survivor, Atomfall, debuts at number two.

This leaves Nintendo's old faithful to pick up the slack, once again. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft keep chugging along in seventh and eighth, while Hello Kitty Island Adventure starts strong on Switch and debuts in 10th.

But that's quite enough chit-chat. Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows NEW 2 Atomfall 3 3 Astro Bot 4 4

EA Sports FC 25

Switch 42%, PS5 32%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6% 5 5 Split Fiction

NEW 6

The First Berserker: Khazan



7 7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



8 8

Minecraft



9 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

NEW 10

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

6 11

WWE 2K25



11 12

Super Mario Party Jamboree



2 13

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

18 14

Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 47%, PS5 26%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 8% 10 15

Monster Hunter Wilds

12 16

It Takes Two

Switch 80%, PS4 20% 20 17

Topspin 2K25



19 18

Nintendo Switch Sports

17 19

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



13 20

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

16 21

Grand Theft Auto V



29 22

EA Sports UFC 5



15 23

F1 24

21 24

MySims Cozy Bundle



28 25

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

22 26

Red Dead Redemption PS4 76%, Switch 24% 30 27

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD



26 28

Sonic Superstars

Switch 64%, PS5 23%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 6% 23 29

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

36 30

Super Mario Odyssey



- 31

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

PS5 61%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 3% 34 32

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 37 33

Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 49%, Switch 35%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 10% 38 34

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

33 35

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 67%, Switch 23%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 5% - 36

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



35 37

Pokémon Violet

- 38

Sniper Elite: Resistance



- 39

Star Wars Outlaws

25 40

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

Switch 99%, PS4 1%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.