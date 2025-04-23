The latest UK charts data is in, and it's another quiet week in the land of the Nintendo Switch. Indeed, while we have a few Switch-compatible games in the top ten, the first-party offering just doesn't seem to be performing quite as consistently as it used to.
Shock, right? With the new Switch 2 on the horizon, it seems that folks may simply be opting to wait out the next several weeks in favour of the new, shiny console. Take Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for instance: while the game has comfortably inhabited the top ten for weeks on end, it's now sitting at number 12. Still impressive, mind you, but when both Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 1 are beating it, we have to imagine the sales have probably dropped off significantly.
It'll be interesting to see just how things look come mid-June. We imagine several Switch 2 games will storm to the top of the pack, but with digital games priced lower than physical for the new console, we also reckon a good number of folks will skip boxed copies this time around.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 36%, PS5 32%, PS4 16%, Xbox 9%
|
NEW
|2
|
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
2
|3
|Astro Bot
|
4
|4
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
6
|
5
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
12
|6
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 38%, Switch 29%, PS4 26%, Xbox 6%
|
9
|7
|Minecraft
|
10
|8
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
5
|9
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
-
|10
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox 1%
|
-
|11
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
11
|12
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|13
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
3
|14
|
Tekken 8
|
8
|15
|
Elden Ring
|
16
|16
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
-
|17
|Gran Turismo 7
|
7
|18
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|19
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 62%, PS5 34%, PS4 2%, Xbox 1%
|
13
|20
|Split Fiction
|
24
|21
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
17
|22
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
18
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
20
|24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
25
|25
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
26
|26
|Undisputed
|
NEW
|27
|Lunar Remastered Collection
|Switch 62%, PS4 38%
|
-
|28
|Civilization VII
|PC 43%, PS5 35%, Switch 20%, Xbox 2%
|
23
|29
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 70%, PS5 15%, Xbox 6%, PS4 5%
|
32
|30
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
-
|31
|It Takes Two
|Switch 62%, PS4 38%, Xbox 0%
|
21
|32
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
37
|33
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
-
|34
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|
30
|35
|WWE 2K25
|
14
|36
|Atomfall
|
-
|37
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|38
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|39
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
PS5 55%, Switch 36%, PS4 6%, Xbox 3%
|
39
|40
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 21
MySims Cozy Bundle is back on Top 40. 😊
Could be, but I wouldn't be surprised if some other games were higher due to sales, too (and that would also explain why some games missing from the top 40 last week are now included and even relatively high).
Anyway, happy to see Hogwarts Legacy on top and still selling the most on Switch, Indiana Jones in 2nd, Astro Bot in 3rd, Monster Hunter Wilds in 4th, Cyberpunk in 8th, 8 Deluxe in 12th, Arkham Trilogy in 13th, Tekken 8 in 14th, Elden Ring in 15th, Jamboree in 16th, The Witcher III in 18th, Lego Harry Potter in 19th and selling the most on Switch, Split Fiction in 20th and so on!
I wonder if the MK bundle will count towards the overall sales of the game.
Surely the majority of people will be buying it that way
For anyone in UK not invited. You can now preorder the GameCube controller on the UK nintendostore.
Limit of 2 per Nintendo on-line subscription account.
I have already removed MK from my Switch ready to transfer my data to the SW2 (I have plenty of other games to play) so I can see why actual sales would drop.
I am hoping that Nintendo support the booster pack some way in MK8 seeing as its linked to NSO.
@splinters why remove it since there is still over a month left? it takes 5 seconds to remove data
Thanks for answering my biggest question:
Is the new Nintendo console, in fact, shiny?
@Anti-Matter I came to the comments as soon as I saw that, and you did not disappoint me 😅 Never change Anti-Matter, as far as I’m concerned 😊
@Member_the_game I think they will. They did with Wii Sports anyway. It's listed as the third best selling game of all time on 82.9 million. It would be 100 million if it was bundled in Japan.
@Smithicus
just messing with an older Switch gifted by a mate after selling my OLED. That had 500gb of storage, this has 128, so I am loading it up with games I want to play now and/or are the ones getting updates or SW2 editions; just want to see how the transfer process works before moving the SW1 on. That card fills up pretty quickly.
Calm before the storm? I’m just back from New York and thankfully I got to visit the Nintendo New York store and it was a great experience. Very busy, but no mention or trace of Switch 2 as yet! I didn’t see anyone camping outside, either 😅 got myself a Mario tee, my son got a Pikmin jumper, I’m quite proud to say, and I got my niece a Princess Peach tee, but keeping that for her birthday!
Removed - inappropriate
@OorWullie
Wii Sports was a physical disc though, as far as I understand the Mario Kart World bundle is just a digital code (which I have no issue with).
As I understand it, Nintendo don't usually provide sales data for digital games when it comes to the weekly games charts
It's hard to believe how insignificant Xbox has become in the UK. At least when it comes to buying retail games anyway. Are digital sales on Xbox included in the UK chart? I think they might be you know.
6% for FIFA is unreal. Especially as it's not on Gamepass. It seems that's what Xbox has become, a Gamepass machine.
@OorWullie All XBox Exclusive games come on GamePass day 1. Unlike Sony, where you have to wait at least a year for it to show up on their PS Plus Premium.
So these games pretty much never end up high on any sales chart, since most will play these new games via GamePass rather than buying it at retail.
It's a bit of a CATCH22 for XBox as it doesn't give a realistic picture how good / bad XBox is doing.
I have both XBox Series X and PS5. Hardware wise the XBox Series X is superior and runs much quieter than my PS5, which has a rather audible Coil whine and fans run loud quickly. Same with the Bluray drive that is noisy as hell.
@Member_the_game That's a good point. It will be interesting to see what happens. It will likely still sell enough to chart from those who didn't get the bundle, but once stock becomes readily available, I imagine the vast majority will go for the bundle. If they want it to be ever present in the top 10, they might need to start providing digital sales data.
Even with Splatoon 3 out, a good few people still play Splatoon 2. That’s on the same console, so I will be interested to see how Mario Kart World affects the 8 Deluxe servers being across two different consoles
@Jeronan It's a great console for sure. If I was to buy a non Nintendo console, I'd go with Xbox. Gamepass is crazy good value.
I just find it really surprising that FIFA, of all games, doesn't seem to be selling well in the UK. Even the PS4 version is outselling it 4.5 to 1 and I think that including Xbox One sales. 10 years ago, FIFA's sales were almost a 50/ 50 splits between PS and Xbox.
@dazzleshell thanks, just ordered mine
I’m surprised they never released a Mario Kart 8 Super Deluxe a year or two ago with all the complete DLC on one cartridge. I think they will do that with Smash Ultimate on Switch 2
@dazzleshell Thank you, ordered it and hopefully have to hold on live chat to tell them to put the right delivery stickers on it...
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...