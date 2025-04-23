The latest UK charts data is in, and it's another quiet week in the land of the Nintendo Switch. Indeed, while we have a few Switch-compatible games in the top ten, the first-party offering just doesn't seem to be performing quite as consistently as it used to.

Shock, right? With the new Switch 2 on the horizon, it seems that folks may simply be opting to wait out the next several weeks in favour of the new, shiny console. Take Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for instance: while the game has comfortably inhabited the top ten for weeks on end, it's now sitting at number 12. Still impressive, mind you, but when both Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 1 are beating it, we have to imagine the sales have probably dropped off significantly.

It'll be interesting to see just how things look come mid-June. We imagine several Switch 2 games will storm to the top of the pack, but with digital games priced lower than physical for the new console, we also reckon a good number of folks will skip boxed copies this time around.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 36%, PS5 32%, PS4 16%, Xbox 9% NEW 2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 2 3 Astro Bot 4 4 Monster Hunter Wilds 6 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 12 6 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 38%, Switch 29%, PS4 26%, Xbox 6% 9 7 Minecraft 10 8 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 5 9

Assassin's Creed Shadows

- 10

Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox 1% - 11

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



11 12

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



- 13

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

3 14

Tekken 8

8 15

Elden Ring

16 16

Super Mario Party Jamboree



- 17

Gran Turismo 7



7 18

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 19

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Switch 62%, PS5 34%, PS4 2%, Xbox 1% 13 20

Split Fiction

24 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

17 22

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

18 23

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

20 24

Grand Theft Auto V



25 25

Nintendo Switch Sports

26 26

Undisputed

NEW 27

Lunar Remastered Collection

Switch 62%, PS4 38% - 28

Civilization VII

PC 43%, PS5 35%, Switch 20%, Xbox 2% 23 29

Sonic Superstars Switch 70%, PS5 15%, Xbox 6%, PS4 5% 32 30

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

- 31

It Takes Two

Switch 62%, PS4 38%, Xbox 0% 21 32

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

37 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

- 34

MySims Cozy Bundle

30 35

WWE 2K25

14 36

Atomfall



- 37

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- 38

EA Sports UFC 5

- 39

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 55%, Switch 36%, PS4 6%, Xbox 3% 39 40

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Switch 99%, PS5 1%

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.