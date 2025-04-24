Nintendo has provided an update for those who have registered their interest in purchasing the Switch 2 directly from the My Nintendo Store in the US.

Much like Japan, Nintendo is currently experiencing "very high demand", and has therefore noted that delivery by the launch day on 5th June is "not guaranteed". Adding further salt to the wound, it's also stated that some invitation emails might not even arrive until after the console is released.

It will be operating on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you were relatively quick registering your interest, then you might be okay.

That said, Nintendo has also shared a link to the GameStop pre-order page which, as we understand it, will commence at 8am PT / 11am ET today. So even if you've already registered your interest with Nintendo, we'd probably recommend getting a pre-order in with GameStop if you've not already secured your console elsewhere.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Nintendo confirmed that around 2.2 million people entered the pre-order lottery system, with the results being shared today. The company confirmed that this number vastly outweighs the number of consoles it is able to supply by launch day.

[image]

Be sure to keep an eye on our pre-order guide for all the latest information on how to obtain a Switch 2 for launch day.