Capcom announced it would be bringing Street Fighter 6 to the Switch 2 last week and today it has confirmed the release date of the final 'Year 2' DLC fighter Elena.

This character (first appearing in Street Fighter III: New Generation) will be released the same day as Street Fighter 6's Switch 2 launch on 5th June 2025. She'll be available across all the game's modes including World Tour, the Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground.

This also happens to line up with the launch date of the new Nintendo console. Fortunately, for Nintendo players, the Switch 2 version includes "all characters and stages from both Year 1 and Year 2".





Here's the full roster of characters you'll have access to in Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 from day one. This again includes the base game characters as well as the 'Year 1' and 'Year 2' DLC additions:

Ryu

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

Blanka

Dhalsim

E.Honda

Dee Jay

Manon

Marisa

JP

Zangief

Lily

Cammy

Rashid (Year 1)

A.K.I (Year 1)

Ed (Year 1)

Akuma (Year 1)

M.Bison (Year 2)

Terry (Year 2)

Mai (Year 2)

Elena (Year 2)

As previously revealed, Capcom will also be releasing a 22 amiibo card set and three amiibo based on Luke, Jamie and Kimberly - which will give you the ability to save and load your character's outfit, their control-style, and also receive special items.

Street Fighter 6 for Switch will also include cross-platform support at a "smooth 60fps" and comes with some brand new modes including Gyro Battle (where you use gyro controls) and Calorie Contest (where you burn as many calories as possible using the Joy-Con 2 controllers).