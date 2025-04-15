Street Fighter 6 will be coming to Switch 2 on launch day, and you'll be able to pick it up either on its own or as the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, which includes the first two DLC packs as standard.

Well, if you live in the UK, that choice might just be a little bit easier for you now, as friend of the site Jon Cartwright discovered, you can actually grab the version with all the DLC included with it for just over GBP £35.00.

Over on Amazon UK, you can pre-order Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition for a bargain price. For reference, the game plus DLC will cost GBP £49.99. So you're saving about £15.00. Not bad! If you can stomach the Game-Key part, at least.

£35 for Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F443L37... — Jon Cartwright (@jon.gvg.io) 2025-04-15T15:11:59.004Z

Don't forget, the Switch 2 of Street FIghter 6 will also be getting the final fighter as part of the game's Year 2 DLC pack on launch. No need to wait an extra few days!

Amazon UK seems to be listing a couple of other games for lower-than-expected prices ahead of the Switch 2's launch, as one response on Bluesky highlights that Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, another Game-Key launch day release, is going for under £25.00.

So, if you're thinking about pre-ordering some games for Switch 2, it might be time to do some digging on Amazon UK. We should note that the big releases like Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are going for full-price, so it's only a select few, and potentially only those Game-Key releases.

Hopefully, when US pre-orders go live, our friends across the pond will be able to snag some sweet deals.

Will you be pre-ordering Street Fighter 6 for Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.