The Switch 2 is finally official and it has a price: $449.99 / €469.99 / £395.99 for the console on its own, and $499.99 / €509.99 / £429.99 for a bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Initial concerns around the pricing seem to be largely targeting software over hardware, despite the console coming in higher than most were anticipating. Indeed, thanks to The Game Business, it seems analysts are sticking to their bullish claims regarding sale predictions for the Switch 2, maintaining that early adopters will not be put off by the price.

Here's a look at some predictions from key analysts:

- Circana estimate 4.3 million Switch 2 sales in the US by the end of the year

- Wedbush’s Michael Pachter predicts Switch 2 will shift 18 million units globally by June 2026

- Niko Partners anticipates 14.5 million shipments by the end of 2025.

- Ampere believe the global sell-through will reach 13 million units this year, rising to 31 million by the end of 2026.

Furthermore, Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at Ampere Analysis, says “While there is justifiable concern over the impact of US tariffs on demand, we do not expect the price point to impact early adoption".

Just hours after the price of the Switch 2 was announced, a 46% tariff was applied to Vietnam (where the Switch 2 is manufactured) along with a 24% tariff to Japan (where Switch 2 cartridges are manufactured). Therefore it's possible, though not definitively confirmed, that Nintendo took this into account when pricing the console and games.