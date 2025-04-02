It's a massive week for Nintendo but there are still plenty of other things going on in the video game universe - like the release of the Minecraft movie led by Jack Black and Jason Momoa.
The first impressions are now beginning to roll in on social media and elsewhere online, and if you were bracing yourself for the worst, it sounds like you might actually walk out of the cinema pleasantly surprised. While it doesn't sound like a complete cinematic masterpiece, it does appear to be quite a fun watch.
Here's a round up of some of the impressions on social media so far:
The Minecraft Movie lands in cinemas later this week. This movie's release follows on from the first Minecraft Live for 2025 - with the team at Mojang announcing a graphics upgrade for the survival-crafting experience.
Minecraft has also received a "free DLC" inspired by various "iconic scenes" straight out of the movie. You can find out more about this on the Minecraft website.