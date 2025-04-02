Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

It's a massive week for Nintendo but there are still plenty of other things going on in the video game universe - like the release of the Minecraft movie led by Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

The first impressions are now beginning to roll in on social media and elsewhere online, and if you were bracing yourself for the worst, it sounds like you might actually walk out of the cinema pleasantly surprised. While it doesn't sound like a complete cinematic masterpiece, it does appear to be quite a fun watch.

Here's a round up of some of the impressions on social media so far:

#Minecraftmovie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie. pic.twitter.com/HBH4jIebl1 March 30, 2025

Kids’ll for sure love #Minecraft but if you’re the kind of adult who still quotes Napoleon Dynamite unironically (guilty), you’ll love it too. Also, the movie’s worth the price of admission just to learn the glory that is a full man sandwich. (2/2) March 30, 2025

#MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/11bgJiuvxa A Minecraft Movie while not taking itself seriously is still able to make things fun for the whole community. You will enjoy it no matter if you’re a 30 year old or a 10 year old!! #Minecraft March 30, 2025

#MinecraftMovie is an AWFUL.. lot of fun!Director Jared Hess’s signature awkward/random humor had me audibly cackling several times. The VFX are impressive even if the humans stick out. Its biggest faults are in its story & underdeveloped leads. Still though, pretty entertaining pic.twitter.com/EfZNSGNjub March 30, 2025

Take away my cinephile card because I thought #MinecraftMovie was pretty fun! Walked into this one expecting it to be absolutely abysmal and, even though it looks like a two hour long Super Bowl ad, I left entertained. Jack Black at his most Jack Black… pic.twitter.com/DWcuNRpvjc March 30, 2025

#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too! pic.twitter.com/jvPXmxN7XM March 30, 2025

The Minecraft Movie lands in cinemas later this week. This movie's release follows on from the first Minecraft Live for 2025 - with the team at Mojang announcing a graphics upgrade for the survival-crafting experience.

Minecraft has also received a "free DLC" inspired by various "iconic scenes" straight out of the movie. You can find out more about this on the Minecraft website.