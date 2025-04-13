And here's what other outlets had to say:

"In Drag X Drive, a showcase for dual-mouse mode, players slide both Joy-Con 2 across a table to mimic using a wheelchair to play basketball. Each side controls a different wheel, so moving one more than the other turns the character. Smashing into someone who holds the ball knocks it out of their hands and bouncing down the court. Lifting and flicking the Joy-Con 2 shoots toward the basket, and direction and distance dictate how accurate the shot is. Lots of blacks and grays paired with stuttery character animations gave the whole game a tech-demo vibe."

"It’s not immediately painful, but after moving my arms up and down across the table to mimic powering a wheelchair, I could feel tension shooting up my wrist all the way to my shoulder. After the short demo session, in which I practiced moving the chair and passing and shooting the ball, my right arm burned with an unpleasant sting, and I don’t have a history of carpel tunnel syndrome or other pains of the wrist and shoulder."

"This isn't a shooter or a strategy game that simply lets you use the mouse in a traditional way other games in their respective genres do, but rather an entirely new concept that can only happen with two mouse controllers....I really enjoyed the two games of Drag x Drive I played through. However, I'm curious how else the game will round out the package. Is there more than just the basketball, or is it remaining focused on what could be a fun game to play with friends but what seems to be a relatively shallow pool? I'm looking forward to learning more in the coming months."

"Like most Wii Sports adjacent Nintendo games, Drag x Drive takes a simple concept and runs (or rolls) with it to show off an interesting gimmick to its fullest. While Metroid Prime 4 also makes great use of the mouse controls, Drag is a game that’s entirely built for it and one that convinced me how much potential it has."

"I like the idea behind Drag x Drive, and I do think it is helpful to better understand how the Switch 2 mouse controls work. However, I’m concerned about being able to play it in ideal conditions. I never actually got to try a game during this early demo session. If there’s a way to mitigate that after launch, such as a campaign or single-player opportunities, I think it could be fine. If not, then I’d be a bit worried, as Drag x Drive feels like a game that might live or die depending on whether it finds a large community of Switch 2 players."