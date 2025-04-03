Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct highlighted all sorts of new and existing titles but one of the more interesting discoveries in the American broadcast was a box art for what appears to be the 3DS version of Yoshi's Woolly World (officially known as Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World) in the "compatible Nintendo Switch titles".

What's odd here is this game isn't actually available on the Nintendo Switch. The Switch instead has Yoshi's Crafted World and it's apparently this particular game that was featured in the Japanese and European broadcast.

the japanese version shows crafted world. seems like someone at NoA confused the two pic.twitter.com/e01SMUJOya April 2, 2025

Here's a direct screen capture from the America Direct broadcast. You can see Woolly World featured at the top of this footage:

So, is this just an error or is it potentially a teaser or accidental leak? Don't get too excited, but we'll just have to wait and see...or maybe we'll just go and play the existing versions of Yoshi's Woolly World right now or resort to Crafted World on the Switch!