When Nintendo detailed some of the technical specifications for the upcoming Switch 2, it also revealed Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a digital experience that acts as an expanded tech demo, letting you try out various functions of the console via mini games.

The downside is that it won't be free, as we'd anticipated while watching the debut trailer. Instead, it'll be a paid experience and now, thanks to VGC, we know what it'll roughly cost. According to the official Japanese website, Welcome Tour will be priced at ¥990 yen, which converts to approximately $6.12 / £4.65.

It's cheap enough that we suspect many will look at it and think "yeah, why not", but we're still not particularly happy about it. When you consider that the PS5 came loaded with Astro's Playroom – an astonishing tech demo that ultimately paved the way for Astro Bot – for absolutely no extra cost, this definitely stings a bit.

It's just one of many grievances fans have about pricing with the Switch 2. While the console itself is roughly in line with what we were expecting, the software is priced mugh higher than we ever thought possible, with Mario Kart World coming in at $80 / £75 for a physical edition.