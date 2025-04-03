Nintendo Switch 2 is sporting all sorts of modern technology and one other addition is variable refresh rate support.
This has been highlighted on Nintendo's official website alongside all the other upgrades for this new hardware. Nintendo has been nice enough to provide a description about what exactly this technology does:
Bring games to life with a larger 1080p screen—or connect to a TV and play in up to 4K resolution*. Support for HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay.
Variable refresh rate (VRR) technology helps games move seamlessly by preventing frame skips and flickering.
Support for VRR is also mentioned elsewhere, like in Hamster Corporation's press release for its Arcade Archives 2 version of Ridge Racer (thanks, GoNintendo):
"Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience."
Again, the Switch 2 is loaded with all sorts of new technology and features which we'll be unpacking here on Nintendo Life in the coming days, weeks, and months in the leadup to the big launch.
If you want to find out more about Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer, check out the story on Time Extension.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 11
So these arcade archives games won’t be available on regular switch?
It's so refresh( rate)ing to see Nintendo actually embrace new technology, rather than being stuck on PS3-level power since 2012.
Remember when the Wii U was considered powerful? Yeah, me neither.
@HotGoomba it didn’t need to be powerful to run this. The original switch could.
I wish this game could come to the regular Switch
@sixrings I am not referring to Ridge Racer. Ridge Racer can probably run on a toaster oven. I am not shocked that Ridge Racer can run on Switch 2. Not publicly, at least.
I'm taking about Variable Refresh Rate, as it's the feature talked about in the article. Ridge Racer is just used as an example.
@sixrings They did an ACA2 release of King of Fighters 98 recently that was exclusive to PS5 and Series X/S.
You can bet they're going to do this with these 3D Arcade titles.
@HotGoomba
Two things. Firstly, the Wii U was in many respects the most powerful console when it launched. It was somewhat CPU limited which resulted in odd scenarios where some Wii U ports could be visually well ahead of PS3/360 but have framerate issues. And a year after launch the PS4/XBOne released. But still, it was alright at the time. Arguably similar in relative performance to what Switch 2 is delivering here
Secondly, VRR isn't new technology. VRR has been around for over 10 years and became part of the HDMI standard in 2017. Too late for the Switch obviously but it's far from new tech. To be blunt, the idea that VRR wasn't going to happen for Switch 2 is and always was kinda nonsense. It's a gaming focused advancement that has become a standard part of modern displays. A tech that is mostly useful for lower end hardware that can't achieve a locked max framerate. Of course Nintendo, a game making company developing a hybrid console, was going to embrace it
@skywake VRR is new for Nintendo. It's not a new technology, but it's a new pants for them.
And I know that the Wii U was technically the most powerful console on the market for about a year. I think I would've heard more hype about it if people weren't confused on if it was a Wii accessory or not.
I'm just happy for my favorite outdated gaming company.
@HotGoomba
That's fair. Just making the point that calling this new tech is only really accurate in the same sense that you might've exclaimed that the Wii U was using new tech because it has a HDMI cable rather than a composite AV cable in the box. I mean yeah, sure, technically it is the most modern standard. But the alternative would've been going out of their way to ignore a very low cost, very big win by just supporting the current standard
Which was never happening and it's strange to me that some people seriously entertained the idea that it might
Glad they thought about this, otherwise the stuttering would have been something else on the Switch 2 demanding games.
Hamster announced the Arcade Archives 2 series last summer, at their 10th anniversary live event. But the series debuted just a few weeks ago, starting with KOF ‘98 I think. AA2 was only announced for PS5 and the current Xboxes, so I’m glad to learn it’s coming to NS2!
If I remember right, AA2 games differ from original AA games in that they have online co-op / vs play, a speed run mode with online leaderboards, and other new settings. AA2 games cost a little more than AA releases, maybe $12 vs $8. As a kind gesture to the fans who already bought the original Arcade Archives version of KOF ‘98, Hamster allows you to upgrade to the Archive Archive 2 version for less, about $4, I think.
I’m curious now if OG Ake-Aka games will be playable on Switch Deux. I imagine so, but hopefully Hamster prez Hamada-san will share more details during the weekly Arcade Archives livestream tomorrow. This week’s game is another Namco title, Assault Plus, so I’m sure the Namco guests will be happy to chat about Ridge Racer, too. 😁
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...