Nintendo Switch 2 is sporting all sorts of modern technology and one other addition is variable refresh rate support.

This has been highlighted on Nintendo's official website alongside all the other upgrades for this new hardware. Nintendo has been nice enough to provide a description about what exactly this technology does:

Bring games to life with a larger 1080p screen—or connect to a TV and play in up to 4K resolution*. Support for HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay.

Variable refresh rate (VRR) technology helps games move seamlessly by preventing frame skips and flickering.

Support for VRR is also mentioned elsewhere, like in Hamster Corporation's press release for its Arcade Archives 2 version of Ridge Racer (thanks, GoNintendo):

"Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience."

Again, the Switch 2 is loaded with all sorts of new technology and features which we'll be unpacking here on Nintendo Life in the coming days, weeks, and months in the leadup to the big launch.

