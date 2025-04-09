There's been a lot of talk about the $80 price tag attached to the Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World and Nintendo has justified it by claiming the game is "so big and so vast", but what if it ends up charging for additional content in the long run?

Ex-Nintendo Minute duo Kit and Krysta, who now run their own YouTube channel, have touched on the idea of Nintendo potentially demanding even more gold coins in the immediate future for possible Mario Kart World DLC - suggesting it would go against the current messaging:

Krysta Yang: "If you make a point, that you're paying this much because you're getting X amount of gameplay and repeatability of the experience out of it, if you then go to charge paid DLC that answer falls apart."

Yang follows this up with concerns about Nintendo announcing additional paid content in the upcoming Mario Kart Direct:

"Oh my gosh, if they announce paid DLC in this Direct, I will lose my mind, I will quite literally lose my mind...Nintendo please don't do this."

Ellis jokingly adds to this with the idea of Nintendo announcing multiple themed packs for the new entry in the series:

Kit Ellis: "And introducing the Animal Crossing pack that's going cost you... and the Zelda pack..."

Jokes aside, the pair believe this upcoming Direct needs to sell the game and its $80 price tag and explain to fans what makes this game "so special" and convince them how they will "definitely" be playing this game for a long time, and that it's worth paying this amount for.

Right now, there's been no mention of paid DLC, or any sort of major game updates like this adding new content to Mario Kart World, but maybe there is a chance we could hear something about the game's roadmap during the Direct broadcast taking place later this month on 17th April.