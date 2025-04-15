Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Halo, Destiny and ex-Microsoft developer Bungie revealed its new extraction-shooter Marathon to the world last week and it seems there has already been some questions about the possibility of a Switch 2 release.

In case you were wondering, Japanese publication Famitsu asked about the chances of this upcoming game - due out this September - coming to Nintendo's "next-generation game hardware" and it's currently something the team has no plans for right now but will consider in the future.

Bungie director Joseph Ziegler: "At the moment we don't have any plans to add additional compatible hardware, but we will consider it in the future."

Although Bungie is now owned by Sony, its games like Destiny are still available (and supported) across multiple platforms.

During the Switch generation, the original hybrid system played host to team-based first-person shooters like Apex Legends and Overwatch 2, so it would be nice to see this trend continue in some way or form on the Switch 2.

Marathon launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 23rd September 2025, with a closed alpha taking place soon.