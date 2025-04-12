Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 807k

During the Triple-i showcase earlier this week, developer Askiisoft reminded Katana ZERO fans about the free DLC.

In this long-awaited development update for the indie action-platformer, it was confirmed the DLC is "finally nearing completion". Here's a bit about it direct from the PR, and you can see it in action in the video above.

"This isn't a Chronos hallucination - the free Katana ZERO DLC is finally nearing completion. Get ready to continue Zero's journey right where it left off - and glimpse into his murky past. Featuring all new characters, levels, gameplay and story, this massive DLC promises to be worth the wait. Come play, my lord"

A previous update dating back to 2021 mentioned at the time how the DLC was getting so big it was almost "more like Katana 1.5". Fast forward to now and it seems there's not long to go!

So while we don't have a release date, it's "still coming" to Switch and it's "still free". Katana Zero was originally released on the Switch in 2019 and we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.