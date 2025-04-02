Supergiant Games dropped the Early Access version of Hades 2 back in October of 2024 on PC - we've been playing a whole bunch of it on that platform - and are thusly well-placed to inform you to get it on your radars!
Yep, amidst all the very exciting announcements during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct, we were positively ecstatic to see Hades 2 pop up, as we reckon to could be a killer action game for on-the-go situations. Have we told you how many hundreds of hours we've played of the first?
Hades 2 sees players assume the role of Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld and sister to the protagonist of the first game, Zagreus, as she heads off to batter Chronos, the titan of time. So, just like a regular Wednesday around Nintendo Life Towers, then.
Here's a closer look, courtesy of Supergiant:
Battle beyond the Underworld to vanquish the Titan of Time as the Princess of the Dead in this bewitching sequel to the original rogue-like dungeon crawler. Hades II lets players explore a bigger, deeper mythic world with the full might of Olympus at their call in a story that reacts to their every setback and accomplishment. The game is coming first on console to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, taking advantage of the new system’s higher-definition display with responsive action at a target of 60 frames per second.
We better tick off every other game from our backlog before this one comes along because we have a sneaking suspicion that this might become a bit of a time-sink again...
Hades is kind of a thing where I generally enjoy it enough to play it but have a few too many issues with it to ever really want to buy another one. Might check the sequel out if it ever gets a free trial or is on sale for very cheap or something but I don't think the game's for me at full price.
So hyped for this announcement even though it was heavily rumoured.
Definitely hyped up for this. But why not release it on Switch 1 too because it looks graphically similar to Hades 1 and Hades 1 ran just well on Switch 1?
Nonetheless, I AM EXCITED FOR THIS. RAHHHHHHH!!!!
@anoyonmus I think a lot of Switch 1 owners are going to feel a bit shafted in the coming months
@Anakin I guess so yeah. Still hoping this one makes to Switch 1 though.
This one and Deltarune both threw me off. I’m happy we get them both on both systems… but I really just wanted more clarity about backwards compatibility
I knew this game would come to Nintendo system at some point. No way Hades II is skipping Nintendo's new console.
@anoyonmus @anakin Hades II is for both Switch 1 and 2. Nintendo’s website has confirmed it and developers confirmed on Twitter
@Smitty2017 FR?
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Edit: YUP IT IS COMING TO SWITCH 1. HYPE.
https://x.com/SupergiantGames/status/1907434029671911577
Also is this also timed console exclusive at launch?
@Smitty2017 Noice (will probably still get it on Switch 2 though)
@Anakin I have Hades 1 physically on my Switch currently. I think I can use my physical Switch 1 copies on Switch 2 I think.
@anoyonmus Yeah, you can, it's backwards compatible.
Cool! Cool and that's the only thing I'll need to say, you message box
Yup, Hades 2 is console exclusive to Switch 1/2
I can't waaaaaaait!!!!
