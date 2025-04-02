Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Supergiant Games dropped the Early Access version of Hades 2 back in October of 2024 on PC - we've been playing a whole bunch of it on that platform - and are thusly well-placed to inform you to get it on your radars!

Yep, amidst all the very exciting announcements during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct, we were positively ecstatic to see Hades 2 pop up, as we reckon to could be a killer action game for on-the-go situations. Have we told you how many hundreds of hours we've played of the first?

Hades 2 sees players assume the role of Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld and sister to the protagonist of the first game, Zagreus, as she heads off to batter Chronos, the titan of time. So, just like a regular Wednesday around Nintendo Life Towers, then.

Here's a closer look, courtesy of Supergiant:

Battle beyond the Underworld to vanquish the Titan of Time as the Princess of the Dead in this bewitching sequel to the original rogue-like dungeon crawler. Hades II lets players explore a bigger, deeper mythic world with the full might of Olympus at their call in a story that reacts to their every setback and accomplishment. The game is coming first on console to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, taking advantage of the new system’s higher-definition display with responsive action at a target of 60 frames per second.

We better tick off every other game from our backlog before this one comes along because we have a sneaking suspicion that this might become a bit of a time-sink again...

