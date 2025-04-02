Supergiant Games dropped the Early Access version of Hades 2 back in October of 2024 on PC - we've been playing a whole bunch of it on that platform - and are thusly well-placed to inform you to get it on your radars!

Yep, amidst all the very exciting announcements during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct, we were positively ecstatic to see Hades 2 pop up, as we reckon to could be a killer action game for on-the-go situations. Have we told you how many hundreds of hours we've played of the first?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Hades 2 sees players assume the role of Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld and sister to the protagonist of the first game, Zagreus, as she heads off to batter Chronos, the titan of time. So, just like a regular Wednesday around Nintendo Life Towers, then.

Looking forward to some Hades 2? Let us know in the comments!