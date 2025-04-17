Fangamer will soon be offering up pre-orders for a fetching Pizza Tower Collector's Edition via its official website, though when these might begin is currently up in the air.

In a message viewable on the product page, Fangamer states that it is delaying pre-orders for the Collector's Edition, stating that the tariffs levied against China have made it "impossible for us to estimate the CE's final price".

It reassures that the product itself will still launch in Autumn alongside the standard edition and that pre-orders will likely commence within the next month. However, we might be looking at a fairly hefty price for this thing, so if you're interested in picking it up, maybe brace yourself for the eventual price announcement. The standard edition is currently priced at $35.

Here's a look at Fangamer's full statement:

"Preorders for the Pizza Tower Collector's Edition have been delayed by new tariffs targeting manufacturing in China that have made it impossible for us to estimate the CE's final price. We hope to begin preorders within the next month, and we still expect to ship them this fall, alongside the standard edition."

And if you're curious as to what the collector's edition actually contains, here's the full breakdown:

A 4.3-inch tall Peppino kitchen timer, designed by mushbuh

A Pizza Tower art booklet with concept art and notes by McPig

A set of 10 title screen art cards

A microfiber Pizza Napkin cleaning cloth

Plus the below items also found in the standard edition:

A 9x12 inch foldout poster with art by Noah Hush

Two sticker sheets created by Kaori Takizawa.

Nintendo itself recently delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the US and Canada. It outright stated that uncertainty around Trump's tariffs were to blame for the delay in the US, while its decision regarding Canada was simply so it could align the two regions.

It's speculated that pre-orders may commence as soon as next week following social media posts from known leaker billbil-kun.