During the Marvelous Game Showcase earlier today, the video game company surprised fans with the announcement of DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion.

Yes, it returns with an "all-new entry". First Studio and "visionary producer" Kenichiro Tsukuda will also return. Here's what we know about it so far, courtesy of the official PR:

DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion: Marvelous' First Studio and visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda are back with an all-new entry in the third-person mech shooter series. Fans can look forward to the return of unforgettable Arsenal action, with more details about this anticipated sequel becoming available at a later date.

As mentioned, more details will be revealed at a "later date" - including the platforms the game will be available on and the launch window. You can catch the announcement at the end of the broadcast (around the 28 minute mark):

The first game Daemon X Machina originally released exclusively on the Switch in 2019 and was followed by a PC release in 2020. It was supported in the following years with all sorts of content updates including cross-save functionality.