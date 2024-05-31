Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

At the Marvelous Game Showcase last year, First Studio and "visionary producer" Kenichiro Tsukuda lifted the lid on DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion.

Now to close out this year's show, Marvelous has shared another teaser of the "all-new entry" in the series. Here's some PR:

"DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion: First revealed during last year’s Marvelous Game Showcase, DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion once again closed out the show, where President Sato-san shared an evocative look at Marvelous’ First Studio’s mech-action sequel."

Additional details including "platforms and a release window" will be announced at a later date. This title will follow on from Daemon X Machina, which was released on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019.