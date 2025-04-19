The price of Switch 2 accessories in the US has officially been adjusted by Nintendo "due to changes in market conditions" and there are now claims this could impact amiibo next.

According to the latest GameStop listings, the next wave of Zelda amiibo (scheduled to release alongside the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom) will supposedly be getting a price increase. GameStop has the new Tulin, Yunobo, Sidon, and Riju amiibo currently listed for $29.99 USD.

It doesn't stop there, with the Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie amiibo for Capcom's Switch 2 edition of Street Fighter 6 priced at $39.99 USD. This is reportedly a $10 price hike on both items.





Street Fighter amiibo from $29.99 to $39.99

Zelda amiibo from $19.99 to $29.99pic.twitter.com/Ve85zvZuet According to GameStop, new amiibo pricing has also gone up by $10Street Fighter amiibo from $29.99 to $39.99Zelda amiibo from $19.99 to $29.99 https://t.co/ZswhUo2MUc April 19, 2025

Keep in mind, these are just the current prices listed on GameStop's website. As we previously highlighted earlier this month, listings on Best Buy in the US already had the new Zelda amiibo priced at $19.99 and the Street Fighter 6 amiibo for $29.99 each.

Nintendo hasn't officially confirmed pricing for the new wave of amiibo yet in this particular region or added these figures to the North American My Nintendo Stores.

The Zelda amiibo will allow you to unlock a special fabric for Link's paraglider as well as weapons and materials for your adventure. As for the SF6 amiibo, you'll be able to save and load your character's outfit, control style, and also receive special items.

If we hear any significant updates or developments about the prices for these new amiibo, we'll let you know.