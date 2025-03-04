Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar has announced its acquisition of the Australian developer Video Games Deluxe.

This Sydney-based team, which worked on the upgrades to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition last year, will be renamed Rockstar Australia. The same team has previously worked with Rockstar on the re-releases of L.A. Noire, and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files.

Here's some comments about this acquisition from Rockstar Games Head of Publishing, Jennifer Kolbe:

“After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia. Rockstar Games’ relationship with the Video Games Deluxe team began with founder Brendan McNamara’s former studio, Team Bondi, and the creation of the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking detective thriller, L.A. Noire."

Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara (who founded the original L.A. Noire developer Team Bondi) is equally as thrilled - mentioning how the team looks forward to continuing its efforts to make the "best games possible" after already working closely with Rockstar over the past decade.

In case you missed it, Video Games Deluxe was added to the credits of last November's GTA Trilogy update. This was the same patch that dropped developer 'Grove Street Games' from the trilogy's splash screen.