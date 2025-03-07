There's nothing quite like a cute Pokémon plush to bring a smile to the face, is there? Well, this new range arriving in Japan's Pokémon Centers next week might just be the cutest of the bunch (thanks, NintendoSoup).

The "Brrr... Squish! Plush Toys" series (at least, that's the way Google Translate puts it) will arrive in the Tohoku Pokémon Center's re-opening preview on 13th March before landing on Japan's Pokémon Center website the following morning.

The range is all about two stops on the evolution line giving each other a hug. The Stage 1 'mon has these big puppy-dog eyes and is attached to its successor by a string. When you pull them apart, the pair shuffle back together and finish in an adorable little embrace. Come on, that's cute!

It looks like you'll be able to choose between Cleffa and Clefairy, Sentret and Furret, Cubone and Marowak, and Swablu and Altaria in this new collection, expanding on the Pikachu, Azurill, Sudowoodo and Jigglypuff-centric range that launched back in 2023. Maybe we'll even get lucky and it will end up coming out West... we can dream.

As is the case most weeks, these cute plushies are far from the only bit of Pokémon merch announced for Japanese storefronts. Alongside a bunch of other plushies, The Pokémon Center also revealed an upcoming new line of pocket monster earrings and hair accessories, umbrellas and raincoats and chocolate tins.

Looking at everything arriving in the coming weeks, it's probably for the best that we can't buy these in the West for the time being. Our wallets will thank us eventually.