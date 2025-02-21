The Pokémon European International Championship has once again returned to London this year, bringing with it competition, events, hands-on opportunities and, of course, merch.

Yes, London's pop-up Pokémon Center is back at the ExCel until 23rd February, and it is once again packed with enough exclusive goodies to make even the most well-stocked wallets wince. We at Nintendo Life were lucky enough to pop into the store this morning to get a look at all of the exclusive merchandise, and we have assembled the following gallery to give you the full rundown of everything on display.

Psyduck, Ogerpon and Wooper take centre stage in the designs this year, with the range covering everything from clothing to card decks, playmats to pencil cases.

Now, it should be noted that while we were able to get into the store bright and early this morning, the shopping experience is a notoriously busy one, so stock may well vary if you are heading to the pop-up this weekend.

So, let's get this show on the road! We'll start off with all things TCG and the exclusive card sleeves, deck boxes, playmats and counter/dice sets:

Naturally, there are lanyards and pins galore:

No surface can be left without some Pokémon merch, so here's the poster, keychain and fridge magnet:

Stationery sets, stickers and postcards to brandish your Poké passion from your desk:

And mugs and bottles to stay hydrated... perfect for those Water Types:

You'll probably want a bag to carry all that around in, and TPC has you covered:

Onto clothing now, and there's no such thing as a bad hair day for a Trainer. At least, not if you cover it with an event-exclusive cap:

No Pokémon fan's wardrobe is complete without some t-shirts and hoodies, and the pop-up has a bunch of exclusive designs:

And finally, let's not forget the star of the show: the yellow Psyduck jumper. This one was flying off the shelves while we were in the store, so don't expect it to stick around for long.

As a reminder, London's pop-up Pokémon Center will be sticking around at the ExCel until 23rd February and access is only granted for those who were able to book a slot via The Pokémon Company's reservation system — though we understand that some last-minute slots are available on the day.