Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Surprise! Takaya Imamura is back with another dream for the future of Star Fox. But this time, instead of calling for a Switch port of Star Fox Zero or Assault again, the legendary Nintendo artist has his heart set on the big screen.

At least, that's what he told former NOA staffers Kit and Krysta in a recent YouTube interview. When asked what he'd like to see from a future Star Fox game, Imamura-san took the opportunity to talk about a movie adaptation instead. "A film," the artist candidly replied, "and I would love to be a part of that".

What's more, Imamura-san reckons it will one day become a reality: "I really believe Miyamoto-san is going to make a Star Fox movie," he told the podcast hosts.

You can find the clip in question above, or check out the following transcript for Imamura-san's full answer:

Nintendo has been talking about putting more time, effort, money, investments into their IP business as a whole outside of games. So, if there's one thing I'd like to see from Star Fox, [it's] a film. And I would love to be a part of that. I actually said [to Nintendo], "if you make it, I want to help out".

I really believe Miyamoto-san is going to make a Star Fox movie.

It's a pretty sky-high dream, but reflecting on those animated sequences from Star Fox Zero, we certainly wouldn't turn down the chance to see more.

That said, it feels like a real long shot. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a staggering success financially, but a huge part of that will have been down to brand recognition. It has been almost 10 years since our last mainline Star Fox game, and even then, McCloud and co. don't pack nearly as many fans as the likes of Mario or Zelda.

Who knows, maybe once the Nintendo Cinematic Universe really kicks into gear, we'll catch a glimpse of an Arwing in a post-credits stinger.