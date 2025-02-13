The legendary Nintendo artist Takaya Imamura is back with more dream ports that he'd like to see on Switch 2, and today, he's turning his attention to another Star Fox title (thanks, VGC).

Tomorrow (or today, if you're in Japan) is 14th February in Japan, meaning it's the big 20th anniversary of Star Fox: Assault. It's also the 11th anniversary of Steel Diver: Sub Wars, which isn't quite as big of a number, but is still worthy of a little nod, we guess.

To mark the occasion, Imamura-san (who served as co-producer on the former project and directed the latter) shared a special piece of artwork, showing Fox McCloud clutching a submarine. The iconic Smash Bros. fighter Arwing pilot makes Imamura's point clear in the accompanying speech bubble, which reads, "Today is the release anniversary of Star Fox: Assault and Steel Diver: Sub Wars! I hope both will be playable on Switch 2!!"

While Star Fox: Assault is hardly the series title that we'd have our hearts set on landing a Switch 2 port, we're so desperate to see the series come back by this point that we'll take anything we can get.

Assault received mixed reviews on release, with all of the on-the-ground combat left over from Adventures still rubbing a lot of us up the wrong way. That said, the airborne sequences are decent enough. "Flawed but fun" is how we described it back in the day, and that still feels about right in 2025.

Heck, bundling Sub Diver into the same post feels like a bit of whiplash, but sure, we'd take it on Switch 2 as well, we guess...

Of course, this isn't the first time that we've seen Takaya Imamura ponder potential Switch ports with a cheeky tweet. Just last year, the artist behind F-Zero, Majora's Mask and more reaffirmed his hopes for Star Fox Zero on Switch 2, saying that he's been "dying to play it".

Again, there are other Star Fox games that we'd rather play, but a little collection certainly wouldn't upset us. You know what to do, Nintendo.