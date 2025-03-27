Nintendo is hosting a special Direct broadcast for the Switch this week which will feature around half an hour of information about upcoming games for the aging platform.

Excitement about what might be announced is already building and now Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai has sent his fans into a huge frenzy by simply reposting Nintendo's latest announcement on social media. His post has already got close to four million views with over 40 thousand Likes in just a handful of hours.

He's attached a single word, which has seemingly got a bit lost in translation, but that's not stopped fans from going into an absolute meltdown about a potential teaser here (if he is hinting at anything...) - with hopes of series like Kid Icarus returning, or even a new project.

Here's all the light-hearted speculation from Sakurai's fans so far:

@Sora_Sakurai 's "ho hou" likely translates to "Oh, I see" or "Interesting" in English, a casual Japanese interjection reacting to @Nintendo 's March 27, 2025, Nintendo Direct announcement about 2025 Switch titles (no Switch 2 info, separate event April 2). March 27, 2025



If a port of Uprising shows up I will be over the moon

I dont talk about it enough, but it's absolutely my favourite 3DS game

Incredible set pieces, very fun dialogue, and it goes places you wouldn't expect

The latter is close



It's more like "hmm I see I see" — 藤虎圭 (@onmitsu913) March 27, 2025





It's basically "Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm" or "ho ho!" This is what it says.It's basically "Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm" or "ho ho!" pic.twitter.com/l0Z8sT7WXn March 27, 2025

Nah, it's on purpose. It's just the onomatopoeia ほう twice. — DJ Latham (@LeftyLatham) March 27, 2025

pic.twitter.com/oe2jKnW0I6 Sakurai retweeted the Direct announcement so of COURSE I'm going to go the unhealthy route of unreasonably hyping Smash news, but that's honestly being trumped by an EVEN MORE UNHEALTHY hype for modern Kid Icarus anything https://t.co/x8Ic90ub9J March 27, 2025

It's worth mentioning how developers often react to game company announcements in all sorts of ways on social media (as you do on these platforms) and it doesn't always guarantee or mean something is on the way. So try your best to contain any excitement for now.

Sakurai has also been a huge part of Nintendo's success over the years, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was just generally sharing Nintendo's news with his followers. Either way, we'll just have to wait and see! The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director also confirmed last October he was working on a new game in the finale video of his YouTube channel, but hasn't shared anything about this project yet.