Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket developer DeNA has announced that the hit card-collecting app has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide. Yep, 100 million.

The app actually reached this download milestone last week whilst we were all deep in Pokémon Day celebrations, but a number that big is worthy of some recognition, no?

In a blog post on the DeNA website, the developer thanked "everyone who has tried out the game", before reaffirming that new features like Ranked Matches, new booster packs and more events will be added in the future. "We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket," the message concludes.





We look forward to celebrating this community and any future milestones in this new year. We hope you continue to enjoy our game! What a fantastic way to celebrate #PokemonDay today! Thank you to everyone for your continued support; it's genuinely appreciated. 🙏We look forward to celebrating this community and any future milestones in this new year. We hope you continue to enjoy our game! pic.twitter.com/kzewn7gXI5 February 27, 2025

Of course, it's not quite Pokémon GO numbers (remember when that one hit the one billion mark after three years on the market?), but 100 million is nothing to be sniffed at, particularly considering how niche of an appeal the central loop of ripping virtual packs initially appeared to be.

While last week's Pokémon Presents was dominated by our first proper look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Champions, TCG Pocket still got some time in the limelight with the reveal of the new Triumphant Light expansion set.