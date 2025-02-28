Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's next expansion, Triumphant Light, is here and we've been busy cashing in our pack hourglasses to pick up as many of the new cards as possible.

As was the case with the game's previous mini-expansion, Mythical Island, this is a much smaller set than the likes of Genetic Apex or Space-Time Smackdown, but there's still a lot to get into.

Below, we have laid out everything you need to know about the Triumphant Light set, including the cards you'll want to look out for, where to spend your pack points and a full list of the expansion's roster.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket: Best Triumphant Light Cards

The Triumphant Light set is small but mighty. It's unlikely that you'll be able to pick up every card available from the jump (at least, not without spending some serious cash), but here are the top cards that you should cross your fingers and hope for as you open packs.

Arceus EX

The headline card of Triumphant Light, Arceus ex falls into the four-diamond rarity category, with two-star, three-star and crown alternate arts also available. Its Ultimate Force attack is its only offensive option, dealing out 70 damage as standard with 20+ for each benched Pokémon for three Colourless energy, and its Fabled Lustre ability prevents any Special Conditions befalling it.

The attack is one thing and with 140 base HP, Arceus ex can take a hit, but we expect to see this one pop up in a fair few decks based on its interaction with other cards in the set like Carnivine, Crobat and Abomasnow, which can benefit your play from the bench.

Garchomp EX

Garchomp EX is a four-diamond rarity card with two additional two-star variants. The card packs a beefy 170 HP and can deal out 50 damage with Linear Attack for one Fighting Energy, and 100 damage with Dragon Claw for two Fighting and one Colourless Energy.

Whilst the card is susceptible to Grass-Type attacks or the generally phased-out Venusaur EX & Exeggutor EX deck, its huge HP and low-energy attacks make it a good way to deal some damage fast in phase two. Heck, you could even add Rocky Helmet to make that HP work in your favour.

Leafeon EX

Something a little different for those who like to play a Grass deck, Leafeon EX can be a good way to set up your Grass big-hitters fast.

The card's Forest Breath ability lets you attach a bonus Grass Energy to any card of your choosing if it's in the active spot, so you can get the upper hand with more energy-reliant attackers like Exeggutor or Venusaur ex in a hurry.

Carnivine

If you're planning to throw Arceus or Arceus EX into a deck, Carnivine is an efficient basic to throw in with it. This three-diamond rarity card has the Power Link ability, which adds an extra 30+ damage to its attacks while Arceus or its ex-variant are in play. That means you can use the one-energy, Vine Whip to deal a whopping 50 damage right off the bat.

It's reliant on that Arceus being there, obviously, and its 80 HP won't keep it in play for long, but with a minimal retreat cost, this is a good way to get the hits in fast.

Crobat

Another sound accompaniment to an Arceus/EX deck, Crobat packs the Cunning Link ability, which allows it to deal out 30 damage to your opponent's active Pokémon if either of those headline 'mon are in play.

Its only attack, Darkness Fang, is nothing to write home about at 50 damage, but for one energy, it's the ability support that makes Crobat a good pick for pairing with Arceus or even something like Darkrai.

Irida (Supporter)

If you're playing a Water-type deck, Irida is an ideal support card, capable of healing 40 damage for each Pokémon with an attached Water energy.

Paired with big-hitting decks like the Gyarados EX & Greninja lineup, Irida can send out up to 160 HP to your team in one turn, allowing you to get on the offence fast.

Adaman (Supporter)

Adaman isn't the most universal support card, but we expect it to frequently crop up in S-tier Dialga EX & Yanma EX decks.

This supporter is capable of reducing your opponent's damage on Metal-Type 'mon by 20 on their next turn, giving you longer to set up the likes of Dialga ex's Heavy Impact attack.

Best Triumphant Light Cards To Spend Pack Points On

Given how close this set was released to Space-Time Smackdown, we imagine that you'll have a good bit of time to save up pack points to plug the gaps in your collection.

There are plenty of high-rarity full art cards to choose from here, but if you're looking to quickly make the most of the set's offerings, it might be worth saving up and nabbing an Arceus EX for 500 points to fully utilise some of the abilities outlined above.

All Triumphant Light Cards

Triumphant Light is a little beefier than the previous Mythical Island expansion, consisting of 75 normal cards and 21 secret rares (star or crown rarity).

Here they are, in order of rarity:

Crown Rarity

Arceus EX

3-Star Rarity

Arceus EX (immersive)

2-Star Rarity

Leafeon EX

Glaceon EX

Garchomp EX

Probopass EX

Arceus EX

Irida

Celestic Town Elder

Barry

Adaman

1-Star Rarity

Houndoom

Marill

Unown

Sudowoodo

Magnemite

Shaymin

4-Diamond Rarity

Leafeon EX

Glaceon EX

Garchomp EX

Probopass EX

Arceus EX

3-Diamond Rarity

Carnivine

Heatran

Abomasnow

Origin Forme Palkia

Raichu

Rotom

Tyranitar

Crobat

Magnezone

Origin Forme Dialga

Giratina

Shaymin

Arceus

2-Diamond Rarity

Heracross

Mothim

Vespiquen

Cherrim

Cherrim

Houndoom

Whiscash

Froslass

Phione

Manectric

Clefable

Gengar

Unown

Sudowoodo

Donphan

Pupitar

Medicham

Toxicroak

Bronzong

Snorlax

Noctowl

Staraptor

Irida

Celestic Town Elder

Barry

Adaman

1-Diamond Rarity

Burmy

Combee

Cherubi

Houndour

Marill

Azumarill

Barboach

Snorunt

Snover

Pikachu

Electrike

Clefairy

Gastly

haunter

Phanpy

Larvitar

Nosepass

Meditite

Gible

Gabite

Zubat

Golbat

Croagunk

Magnemite

Magneton

Mawile

Bronzor

Eevee

Hoothoot

Starly

Staravia

And there it is! Time to get ripping those packs. We'll be slotting these cards into our range of Pokémon TCG Pocket guides over the coming days, where you can find the best decks, which packs to open first and more.