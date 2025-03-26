Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

A new game that promises to blend addictive monster collecting with compelling farming mechanics has smashed its Kickstarter goal with another 29 days left of its campaign.

Created by Sean Young at SmashGames (Littlewood and Kindergarten Buddy Edition), MonsterPatch is currently only scheduled for release on Steam, though Young has stated that a console launch may also be possible later down the road. Given the monumental early success of the campaign, we imagine a Switch release could well be on the cards at some point.

The gameplay takes heavy inspiration from classic Pokémon titles with top-down pixel art presentation, random battle encounters, and two distinct versions included in the final product. In addition, farming and town-building mechanics are also included, making MonsterPatch a wonderful blend of Pokémon and Stardew Valley.

Backers can pledge a minimum of £16 / $20 for a digital Steam code, with rewards going all the way up to $426 / $550. Those looking to splash out will be able to assist in the game's development by designing your own 'MoN' with your name included in the credits. Currently, completion and delivery of the game is scheduled for December 2025, though this may well be a placeholder given the complexities of game development.

Still, we're sincerely hoping this one makes it to the Switch (or the Switch 2!); it looks like it pays appropriate homage to classic Pokémon games, and the farming mechanics will no doubt satisfy those looking for something similar to Stardew. We can't wait to see more.

We'll be sure to keep your updated on Monsterpatch's progress and whether or not a Switch releases is on the cards in the coming weeks and months.