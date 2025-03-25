Ahead of the funniest day of the year next week, there's a new Pokémon Legends: Z-A rumour doing the rounds online.

While we already know Mega Evolutions will be making a return in this latest entry, the leaker formerly known as Pyoro is supposedly teasing this anticipated release will add brand-new Mega Evolutions.

This was shared in a message on social media - with the leaker mentioning how "thousands of [people] know the number [of new Mega Evolutions] now but no one is willing to spill the beans" followed by a more direct comment to "look at the key at the upper left corner of your keyboard" (thanks, GamesRadar).

Some online detectives investigated this and found the 'esc' key could also be represented by ASCII code 27, which apparently translates to "27 new Mega Evolutions".

Website Universo Nintendo has reportedly backed up these claims - suggesting some of the Pokémon getting Mega Evolutions include Chandelure, Excadrill, Starmie, and Victreebel. Of course, nothing has been officially announced, so take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

The Mega Evolutions that have been confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A so far include Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Ampharos, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Sableye, Mega Altaria, Mega Absol, Mega Lucario and Mega Gyarados.

If you're not familiar with Mega Evolutions, these evolutions can turn the tide of battle transforming a Pokémon's appearance and even their types in some cases. This evolution was originally introduced during the Pokémon X and Y generation for 3DS.

In some other rumour news this week, it's believed a Nintendo "Switch 1" Direct broadcast might be taking place very soon.