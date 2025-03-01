Pokémon Champions was one of the major announcements during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast and we're still learning all sorts of things about it.

The game's website and Nintendo game page have provided some added details about what exactly trainers can expect. According to the official page, this upcoming title will include "Rank Battle" where your rank will change depending on whether you win or lose, and "Casual Battles" - allowing you to fight without these penalties.

Apart from battles against trainers from "all over the world" there are "Private Battles" for matches against family and friends. Here's the official description of each of these battle mode options:

"Compete in Ranked Battles against players from all over the world, or try Casual Battles for some easygoing fun. You can also have Private Battles with just your friends and family."

Nintendo's game page for Champions mentions how additional games and systems are required for multiplayer mode and also notes how a Nintendo Account and internet access is required for the game's online features.

One other thing mentioned on the Japanese website is how Pokémon Champions will be a "download only" release. This title will also be made available on IOS and Android smartphone devices and is "now in development" - with the planning and production led by Game Freak.

Last of all is another quick look at how exactly the existing games and services will link up with Pokémon Champions. Keep in mind there will be some limits and restrictions in place. You can find out more in our previous coverage.