Perhaps the biggest surprise of the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast was the reveal of the new Switch and mobile title Pokémon Champions. It follows in the footsteps of games like Pokémon Stadium, where the focus is exclusively on trainer battles.

As exciting as it is to see the return of this type of game, it seems there will be a catch - with The Pokémon Company confirming alongside this announcement that certain "limitations" will apply at the time of release. It seems there will only be "select Pokémon" available for use in Pokémon Champions, and not every single Pokémon accessible in Pokémon HOME will be usable.

Here's the official notice about this, which also mentions how you can only send Pokémon from Pokémon HOME that are actually in Pokémon Champions:

"At the time of release, only select Pokémon will be available for use in Pokémon Champions—not all Pokémon available in Pokémon HOME will appear in Pokémon Champions. The Pokémon you can send to Pokémon Champions via Pokémon HOME are limited to Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Champions."

By the sounds of it, Pokémon Champions will expand the roster as time goes on, but when the game does arrive on Switch and mobile devices, your Pokémon Party will be limited to certain selections.

