No Man's Sky has been expanding its galaxy outwards for years now, but what about looking inwards? What's under the surface of those infinite planets we've been exploring and how much of a field day would Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Blathers have sorting through the treasures hidden within?

That's what the game's latest update, 'Relics', is here to answer — not the Blathers bit, you'll have to make that up for yourself. In this new patch, Hello Games is letting us space explorers live out our palaeontologist dreams by populating planets with a whole bunch of bones, fossils and other treasures just waiting to be dug up.

This is No Man's Sky, so there's a massive number of different skeletons out there and you can display them however you like, curating an exhibit of only the rarest finds or Frankensteining different body parts together to create the most abominable sites.

Not every dig locale is guaranteed to be friendly, mind you, and certain excavations run the risk of dragging up all sorts of new nasties like Stone Ghosts and Golems — who knew that archaeology would involve so much fighting?

You can find some screenshots from the new Relics update below — not taken from the Switch version, obviously — and Hello Games has also shared the full patch notes on the No Man's Sky website and a trailer on YouTube.

The Relics update is set to launch on all platforms today, though bear in mind that select NMS patches have taken a little longer to come to Switch, so temper those palaeontology expectations for just a minute.