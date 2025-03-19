With just a month to go before the Lunar Remastered Collection launches, GungHo Online Entertainment America has shared some insight into the upcoming rereleases.

Speaking to PlayStation.Blog, GungHo Producer Matthias Pergams says that the team initially struggled to decide what version to base the remasters on — as the games were release for both SEGA-CD and later for the PlayStation (Lunar: Silver Star Story also came to PSP and mobile).

"Each version is different and possesses unique merits," Pergams states. "Ultimately, the choice came down to which version we felt represented the series best. For us, it was the PlayStation version." The collection is largely faithful to these PS1 versions too, with no changes to combat or story, saying the team :wanted to preserve the gameplay as it was envisioned by original developer GAME ARTS."

While the visuals have received the biggest upgrade, there's one aspect of the games that is extremely important to fans — the original voice acting. This remaster will feature an all-new cast for both games; no more John Truitt as Ghaleon, then! Names haven't been revealed yet, bu Pergams is confident in the team's choices:

"Our priority when recording was making sure that we preserved the identity of each character through their new voice actors. We considered how we wanted each character to sound. Once we locked that down, we started looking at voice actors who were close to that, and then selected them based on how well they captured what we were envisioning. The end product is something we’re proud of.”

As well as voice acting, all the vocal songs sung by Luna and Lucia in the game have been rerecorded with the new voice actors, " which we modeled after the original Japanese version of the game.”

Noriyuki Iwadare, composer of the original games, has returned to record a brand new song which plays during the game selection screen, titled 'Looking up at TERRA'.

Quality of life updates have been added, which GungHo has previously talked about, and these include speed-up during battle and customisable AI. One new change mentioned in the blog is a new inventory feature in Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete' you can now toggle between a "unified inventory system" or stick with the original's individual character inventories.

Another big draw is the ability to play each game in either the remastered graphics and the original PS1 visuals, and there's a CRT filter, to replicate the experience of playing the game on an old CRT screen.

In Remastered Mode, you'll be treated to improved in-game effects, updated UI, cutscene touch-ups — and Pergams says the team "took a great deal of care" to keep them similar to how they were before. The aspect ratio has also been updated to fit modern TVs, but classic mode keeps that smaller scale in-tact.

GungHo has been in regular contact with the team who originally developed the Lunar series, and everything has been done with their blessing, including the scenario writer and character designer, the latter of whom has returned to draw new artwork.

Sounds like the Lunar Remastered Collection is a labour of love for the developers, and for many, this is a dream come true. The game launches on 18th April 2025, with physical releases available on launch day.

Are you excited for the Lunar Remastered Collection? Sing in the comments to let us know.