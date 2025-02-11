With the Lunar Remastered Collection just over two months away, RPG fans will be able to get their hands on two beloved turn-based adventures from the Sega Saturn and PlayStation era. Today, ahead of the game's release, publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has shared some details about the game regarding the North American release.

In a fleshed-out FAQ section on the official website, GungHo reconfirms that the game will be launching both physically and digitally, exclusively on Amazon in North America. Store pages are even up. However, you won't be able to pre-order the game ahead of its release, and instead, you'll have to buy it on release day.

"We won't be offering preorders for this release," GungHo confirms, "but please note that it's not a limited release. There will be plenty of copies available for everyone interested." It also doesn't state whether the physical release will be available in-store. We sure hope so!

If you're reading this from Europe, Clear River Games will be handling the physical release. Store pages have yet to go up yet. But at least the physical version won't be a limited release, so if you can't grab it on release day, you won't be missing out.

Still, seems like an unusual decision, especially for a pair of games that are as expensive as they are today via their PlayStation rereleases. Copies regularly go hundreds of dollars — even more if you have the complete special edition.

The FAQs confirm that the Remastered Collection is based on the two "Complete" versions from the PlayStation, and that you'll be able to turn off the blur effect at the top and bottom of your screen.

Lastly, there won't be any difficulty options in the full release, meaning if you get stuck, then it's time to grind away!

Lunar Remastered Collection launches 18th April 2025. Are you excited to get your hands on this release? Let us know in the comments.