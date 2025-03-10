During the MAR10 Day celebrations last year, Nintendo dropped a teaser for an upcoming Mario Kart 'big build' set - with a silhouette that showcased a more detailed kart than we had previously seen from the child-friendly builds. A year of silence ensued, but we'd expect our first official look to arrive later on today after an official LEGO retailer site revealed a bunch of details about the upcoming set. Mamma mia!

According to the Australian LEGO Certified Stores site, the 'LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart' set (nice and snappy, eh?) is set to launch on 15th May for $249.99 AUD, which is around £122 / $158. And it's one for grown-ups only, apparently consisting of 1,972 pieces and earning itself an adult '18+' age rating in the process.

Despite that beefy price and naughty age rating, the set looks really rather strong. It's one of the more detailed takes on both Mario and his kart that we have seen from an official LEGO build so far, and the posable limbs and stand seem to make for a pretty dynamic-looking display piece.

Here's a closer look at some snaps from the Bricks Megastore listing:

While it's not quite an official announcement, Bricks Megastore is the website for all certified LEGO stores across Australia and New Zealand, so we're working under the assumption that this first look is probably the real deal.

With this year's MAR10 Day finally upon us, we can only imagine that Nintendo will be pulling back the curtain on this set later on today. Remember to act surprised, everyone!